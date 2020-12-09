Man facing kidnapping, multiple charges for allegedly stealing SUV with people inside

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man with outstanding warrants in counties across the two Virginia’s is facing multiple charges after trying to run away from Mercer County deputies.

Police tried to a pull over a black Cadillac Escalade hauling a small utility trailer in Bluefield, Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. It then took off into West Virginia.

Mercer County deputies later saw a man, later identified as Chance Evans, 40, of Pocahontas, Virginia, walking on the side of the road and carrying a backpack. After they questioned him, he reportedly tried to run away, but was unsuccessful. Deputies said they later found marijuana, meth, cocaine, suboxone, packaging materials, THC papers for vaping, and a stolen gun on him.

When police stopped the black Escalade on Hurricane Ridge Road in Bluefield, West Virginia, those inside the SUV told investigators Evans came up to them, held the gun up, and told them to drive.

Evans is facing two counts of kidnapping, felony possession of narcotics, person prohibited from possessing firearm, possession of stolen property, and several misdemeanors. He also has outstanding warrants in Raleigh and Tazewell counties. Evans is now in jail.

Deputies and West Virginia State troopers led the investigation.