PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing sexual assault and abuse charges for crimes allegedly involving a minor in Mercer County.

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert A. Hurst II, 31, on Monday, March 9, 2020 on first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a guardian/custodian. The crimes reportedly involved a minor under the age of 12.

Deputies are not releasing further information since the investigation is ongoing.

Hurst II is in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.