Man found guilty of 2016 murders in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A verdict is reached in the trial of a man charged with killing two people in Fayette County.

Brian Willis was found guilty on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The jury found him guilty of two counts of first degree murder, one count of conspiracy, and one count of first degree arson.

The murders happened back in 2016. Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were killed at their home in Victor. The home was then set on fire in an attempt to cover up the deaths.

Charles and Everett Gill were also charged in connection to the deaths.