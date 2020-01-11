Man is homeless after flood damage to his home, finally gets some answers

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Eating dinner at a table, taking a shower, or laying your head on a pillow at night are some things we might take granted. But Edward Rudisill and his girlfriend went without those things for months.

“It’s been hard. It’s been rough. Hard on the relationship. Very Stressful. Very depressing. I lay awake at night, can’t hardly sleep, trying to figure out what our next move is going to be,” Rudisill said.

In 2016, flood waters ripped through their home, wreaking havoc. Months later, they were approached about a new program called RISE, a disaster recovery program.

“She comes to me and tells me she’s got a new program coming up. That if I agreed to it, they tear my house down and build a new one,” Rudisill said.

In May of 2019, he signed papers with a RISE representative who he says told him the new house would be move in ready within 60 days. Today, he, his girlfriend and their dog are left bouncing from couch to couch of their friends or family or spending the cold nights in their car.

As Rudisill looks at the foundation of what used to be his home, he waits for answers. We went to find those answers.

We started with phone calls to RISE, Thompson Construction company and an ally to Rudisill, Senator Stephen Baldwin.

We were unable to get in touch with a representative with RISE. Senator Baldwin told us Rudisill is not alone.

“There are other people in very similar circumstances unfortunately,” said Baldwin.

In Baldwin’s opinion, the issue is the string of contractors used by RISE to get these homes rebuilt.

“Thompson is the main contractor but they sub out to some people and sub out other work to other people and sub some work 3 or 4 times before it actually gets done,” said Baldwin.

We were able to speak with a project manager with Thompson construction who tells us they were not given Rudisill’s case to review until seven months after the papers were signed.

Although we were unable to get the answers to all the questions Rudisill has on the delay of the construction of his new home, after our phone calls, Thompson Construction reached out to Rudisill saying they plan to start making progress on construction for his new home within a week.