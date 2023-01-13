BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he broke into her apartment and shot her on July 18, 2021, Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said.

He was arrested in North Carolina on July 26, 2021, and later extradited to Raleigh County for the attack.

Parsons said the victim, who survived the attempt on her life, has lingering health problems because of the shooting.

In return for Jones’ plea, a charge of wanton endangerment and a malicious wounding charge were dropped.

Jones faces one to 15 years in prison for the attack on the victim. He also faces one to five years in prison after pleading guilty to an unrelated drug charge.