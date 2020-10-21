Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, voluntary manslaughter in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a murder.

Antonio Williams pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2020 to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter.

In July of 2018, Beckley Police responded to the Travel Lodge on Harper Road in Beckley. There, they found Amber Meadows dead from gunshot wounds. Officers said several women approached them saying they were forcefully held along with Meadows in the hotel room for several hours.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Jonthan Bird, Tyrique Pearl and Davide Hudson were also arrested in connection to the case, and are still awaiting trial.

“An important part of the plea is that he agreed that he would testify truthfully against the other co-defendants and would assist the prosecution and preparation of their case,” Keller said.

Williams will serve 20 years in prison. Keller said Williams did not pull the trigger, but was involved in the kidnapping of the other women and the murder of meadows.