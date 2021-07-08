Man sentenced to prison for sex crime

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for trying to have sex with children.

David Kemp appeared in court Thursday to be sentenced for Patronizing a Victim of Sex Trafficking. He was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to offering money to have sex with children.

David Kemp pleaded guilty Monday to patronizing a victim of sex trafficking. Kemp answered a craigslist ad to have sex with a 14-year-old and 11-year-old in September of 2020. Law enforcement officers were stationed where Kemp was supposed to meet with the craigslist poster. Officers followed him and eventually made a traffic stop and arrested him.

Ben Hatfield, the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said this was a rare case because they stopped a crime before someone was made a victim.

“What Mr. Kemp did was a crime, but we were able to prevent someone from actually being hurt, and a kid from actually being hurt by Mr. Kemp,” Hatfield said.

Kemp will be sentenced in front of Judge Andrew Dimlich on July 8, 2021. He faces three to 15 years in prison.