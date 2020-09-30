Man pleads guilty to sex offenses involving minor in Fayette County

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Panamanian man, who lives in Ansted, pleaded guilty to a sex offense involving a minor. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Eugene Enrique Torres, 43, admitted to attempting to have sex with a minor. He told investigators, in June 2020, he contacted a woman on Craiglist. The woman told him she would allow him to have sex with her children in exchange for money. Torres then told investigators he arranged to have the woman meet him at a hotel in Fayetteville with her 11-year-old daughter. Torres admitted he would pay the mother approximately $250 to engage in sexual activity with her daughter.

After he met with the mother, Torres was arrested on his way to meet up with the child.

“Horribly Horrific. Now this Panamanian man faces up to life in prison. Predators like Torres pose a significant threat to West Virginia children,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are fortunate to work hand in hand with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to keep our children safe.”

Torres faces up to life in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. As a result of his conviction, he may also be deported. His sentencing is scheduled for January 6, 2021.

