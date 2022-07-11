CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man, Ricky Lee Taylor, who also goes by the alias “RT, 58 was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release today for his main role in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs that were dealt in the Huntington area.

Taylor admitted, according to court documents and statements, that on May 11, 2021, that he arranged and scheduled a transaction that involved crack cocaine, during a telephone call with an individual based in Huntington. After arranging and scheduling the transaction, he traveled from Charleston to Huntington, met with that individual, and picked up the drugs.

On his journey back to Charleston from the transaction, Taylor was stopped on Interstate 64 by authorities. Authorities seized the crack cocaine, in which Taylor admitted his intentions to distribute, and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Taylor had a prior conviction to using a telephone to facilitate a felony controlled substance offense. The case is still pending from the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the drug trafficking organization and its purpose for distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack.

All 18 defendants involved in this drug trafficking organization have pleaded guilty.