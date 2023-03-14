WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has announced a $1.27 million contract awarded to a Morgantown, West Virginia-based contractor to plug an abandoned gas well at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and two abandoned oil and gas wells at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula, Ohio.

The contract works with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senator Manchin secured to help find a solution for abandoned oil and gas wells.

“This is welcome news to all West Virginians and everyone who has enjoyed all that the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve has to offer. For generations, West Virginia has helped to power our nation to greatness, and our state still carries the scars of those sacrifices, including in New River Gorge. As America’s newest national park and an important part of our state’s outdoor recreation economy, it is crucial that we protect and maintain this beautiful piece of our state. Plugging and remediating this abandoned gas well will help to ensure the park is safe and welcoming to West Virginians and Americans nationwide looking to enjoy Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.” – Senator Joe Manchin

Contract Award Information:

Amount: $1,272,112

Description: This project is a design-bid-build construction effort that will plug, make safe, and lessen contaminated soil at two (2) abandoned oil and gas wells at Cuyahoga Valley National Park and one (1) abandoned gas well at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

After removing and plugging wells, the contractor will regrade and regrow the sites to restore natural conditions. The project will make sure the sight is safe for visitors and restore natural conditions at these affected sites.