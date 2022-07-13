WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Wednesday, July 13, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region will receive $165,000 to support the purchase of four new blood services vehicles.

This funding is possible due to congressionally directed spending that was secured by Senator Manchin which was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration.

“The American Red Cross provides lifesaving emergency services to West Virginians and Americans in need. I proudly secured this funding to bolster the American Red Cross’ critical work in our state by purchasing four new blood services vehicles to replace older vehicles in the current fleet. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), explaining that West Virginians deserve access to better health resources and is glad to be supporting this funding for such a good cause.

Congressionally Directed Support, which are known as earmarks, help allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other organizations to apply for main funding for projects that will primarily help communities in need and directly support West Virginians.

These communities and organizations are beginning to receive such funding now for significant projects that Senator Manchin was for in these funding bills from last year. He also wants to ensure that taxpayer dollars go to the right priorities through these types of different funding that will help and benefit West Virginians.