CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced recently that $504,992 from the National Science Foundation will be awarded for two research projects at West Virginia University. This money will support important research towards plasma physics and conservation laws in atmospheric science.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects that create new knowledge in the fields of science, mathematics, technology and so much more. I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these two collaborative initiatives, which advance our understanding of plasma physics and atmospheric sciences. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research projects and our universities across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

The awards are the following: