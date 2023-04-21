CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) was awarded the “Friend of the Industry” Award by the Outdoor Industry Association.

According to Manchin, members of Congress earn this award in recognition of their legislative leadership on outdoor recreation issues, protecting public land and waterways, and supporting the industry and its employees.

It is an honor to accept this award from the Outdoor Industry Association. OIA has a strong history of advocating for America’s public lands and our beautiful outdoor spaces. As an avid outdoorsmen and son of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia, some of my proudest moments in Congress have been working to protect and conserve the American traditions of hunting, fishing, hiking and more. I look forward to continuing to work with OIA to ensure that future generations are able to enjoy and fall in love with the great outdoors as we all have. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)