Manchin, Capito announce $866K in recovery funds for February 2018 flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is receiving financial relief from Washington for those recovering from the February 2018 floods.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $866,675 from the U.S. Department of Labor through its Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant Program.

Sen. Manchin said the six-figure amount will help the state restore more than $22 million in public infrastructure damage from the floods through various projects.

“While our communities are still recovering from these disasters, this funding will help workers find jobs and expand their experience so that they can get back to work and give back to their communities,” Manchin said.

Sen. Capito echoed how essential the money is to supply workers the necessary tools to get back on their feet.

“This grant from the Department of Labor provides Workforce West Virginia with this needed relief to rebuild, and further demonstrates the Department’s commitment to making sure West Virginia workers succeed in the wake of disaster recovery,” Capito said.

