GHENT, WV (WVNS)– United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) announced more than $13.8 million for four separate health providers in West Virginia.

According to the Senators, $13,888,775 in federal funding the US Department of Human Health and Human Services for medical care providers in West Virginia before the awards.

The funding will go to:

$7,678,870 – Valley Health Systems, Inc.

$2,755,380 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

$1,582,239 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

$1,527,367 – E.A. Hawse Health Care Center, Inc.

$344,919 – Modulation Therapeutics

It’s great to see so many health care providers across our state receiving recognition and support from HHS… This funding will strengthen health care services across West Virginia, especially for our rural areas and young families. I will continue to advocate for resources our state agencies and higher education institutions need to keep serving our state. Shelley Moore Capito | U.S. Senator (R-WV)

I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $13.8 million in these five critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver disease, bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across our great state and supporting three local health centers. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need. Joe Manchin | U.S. Senator (D-WV)

