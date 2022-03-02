BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin is making his next move in Congress with legislation directed at war in Ukraine.

Manchin said he plans to introduce a bill that would prohibit Russian products from entering the country. If passed, the legislation would ban Russian petroleum from entering the country. Manchin said if Congress decides to take action, they must also fill gaps in the country’s oil supply.

“We want to make sure there is no hardship to the American public and we can prevent that by ramping up our production,” Manchin said. “We have the ability, we have produced much more than we are producing today and we can do that again.”

Manchin said the bill has bipartisan support and will be introduced in the coming days.