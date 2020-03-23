Manchin votes against funding package, wants more for health care workers

WASHINGTON, D.C (WVNS) — U.S senator Joe Manchin voted against moving forward with the latest proposal for a COVID-19 funding package.

Manchin wants Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to craft a bill that improves the nation’s ability to treat the virus, protect health care workers, supports small business, and helps the Americans who are working hard during this time.

“Mitch McConnell’s proposal fails miserably at protecting the people most impacted by COVID-19. It fails our first responders, nurses, private physicians and all healthcare professionals in both hospitals and rural clinics across the board. It fails our workers. It fails our small businesses. Instead, it is focused on providing billions of dollars to Wall Street and misses the mark on helping the West Virginians that have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Therefore I voted NO on moving forward with this proposal and will continue to push for a truly bipartisan bill that delivers on the needs of West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin.