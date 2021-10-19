Manic Espresso to expand into Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — After being open for just a few months, one Greenbrier County coffee shop is expanding.

Rachel Warner owns Manic Espresso in Fairlea. She told 59News they have already made plans to expand into Rainelle.

They are opening a second location at The Lot, which is a renovated building just outside of Rainelle on Route 60.

“I feel so lucky and blessed because I cannot believe the community support we’ve received,” Warner said. “I never dreamed, genuinely, that everybody would love manic and embrace it the way that they have.”

Warner said they are looking to open in January but that is dependent on construction on the new building. She added they will remain a drive-thru service but may add a walk-up window for people to order.