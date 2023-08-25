BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A manager and social worker at the low-income Manor House Apartments in Beckley said on Friday, August 25, 2023, that residents have seen cuts of up to $200 in their personal, monthly food budgets with the end of federal emergency Covid food assistance.

Manor House seniors said those cuts make a daily 10:30 a.m. lunch delivery from the non-profit Raleigh County Commission on Aging in Beckley even more important. During Covid, they could come downstairs and eat or pick up the lunch and save it for later, which helped keep food in their apartments.

But now, federal grant restrictions mean if they want to eat the meal, they have to eat it in the lunchroom.

“I mean, I’m struggling every day, to find something in my home to eat,” said Michael Kidd, a resident. “And then, they want to do this to us. It’s not right. It’s not right, at all, and I don’t appreciate it.”

Resident Annell Payne said she often asked a neighbor to pick up her meal and save it for her, if she had to go to a doctor’s appointment.

She said she preferred to eat the food in her apartment, with her own condiments, anyway.

Payne said she now brings her own napkin and condiments to the lunchroom, when she is able to eat lunch at 10:30 a.m.

“I wasn’t allowed to take my milk up for the next morning’s cereal, and I had to drink the milk while I was down here,” she said. “And I don’t like plain milk, by itself. So, I went up to my apartment. Then, I got my strawberry Hershey’s syrup.”

Caregivers and neighbors once delivered meals to those who had doctor appointments or health issues which make it impossible for them to be in the lunchroom. They said on Friday that their neighbors’ lunches now go into the garbage.

“Any leftover food, we have to throw away,” said Shriver, who had a photo on her cell phone of a trash can filled with unopened milk cartons and aluminum trays. “So, it doesn’t make any sense. There are people going hungry, yet food is being thrown away and wasted.”

Jack Tanner, executive director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said the federal program is for seniors and their caregivers who eat in a community setting. A Covid rule which allowed caregivers and seniors to pick up the lunch is no longer in effect.

Tanner said his agency, which relies on grants and funding from United Way of Southern West Virginia and other organizations to help feed senior citizens, must follow federal guidelines in order to keep the grant funding.

Although a number of disabled people and caregivers under the age of 60 live at Manor House, he said, those residents who are 60 and older may apply for home delivery of food through another program, although those at Manor House said they are concerned the waiting time for approval is lengthy.

“Right now, our waiting list, is not a lengthy waiting list,” said Tanner. “And, quite honestly, we can make some decisions, depending upon the severity of someone’s circumstances.”