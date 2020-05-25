Many on a treasure hunt to find what’s open at The Highlands; shoppers left looking in windows

7NEWS caught up with some shoppers who were out stretching their legs from quarantine and on a treasure hunt to find out what exactly is open at The Highlands and what remains locked.

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — The Highlands is slowly starting to reopen but as of this sunny Memorial Day weekend, some big name stores still remain closed.

Retail in West Virginia has been allowed to open back up following Governor Jim Justice’s orders. Since Thursday, May 21st, some big name brands have reopened with Kohl’s opening Friday and now Sunday, Bath and Body Works having a line down the sidewalk; admitting 8 customers at a time.

This reopening process has brought many out to see just exact what businesses have come back to life.

We’re from Pennsylvania, and we just had to get away to go where something is open. Roger, Highlands shopper

Yeah, they’re taking the precautions. I mean, there’s Xs on the floor and they’re letting everybody in; if somebody comes out, somebody goes in. The mask is optional, but it just depends on where I’m going in. It’s just nice to have everything coming back open again. Normal…Somewhat normal. Barbara, Bath & Body Works shopper

Now, some big names at The Highlands, like T.J. Maxx and J.C. Penny still don’t have reopening times posted. But 7NEWS will be keeping an eye out for you.