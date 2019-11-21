Mardi Gras Casino and Resort celebrates new renovations

CROSS LANES, WV (WVNS) — Slot machines, table games, and more! Mardi Gras Casino and Resort has served the community since 1985. But under new ownership, their casino was newly renovated to appeal to everybody.

Eric Althaus is the new president and general manager of the casino and resort. He, along with others, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 21, in honor of the new changes.

“We wanted to give the guests exactly what they deserved to have. We wanted an updated casino where they felt that it was clean, that it felt safe, that it had the right guest service components to it so they want to come back and visit us more often,” Althaus said.

These new renovations include new carpets, new lighting and new chairs, all tailored to the guest’s experience.

A new open floor plan and updated scenery was added to make the casino look more inviting to guests. Although they are happy to see their local, loyal customers, they are hoping to see some new people try out their slots.

“We don’t have a lot of competition within a couple hours away but we are a local’s market which is very good but with that you want people to come here for the right reasons. You don’t want them to come here because they are right down the road, because there are other options that they can go to,” Althaus said.