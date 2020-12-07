Marlinton man charged with first degree murder for fatally shooting man, claims it was over ‘drama’

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Marlinton man is facing first degree murder charges for allegedly firing multiple shots at another man, killing him.

West Virginia State troopers responded to Old Huntersville Drive in Marlinton on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. There, a man, identified as Galen Biggs, was found lying unresponsive in a driveway with serious wounds. EMS personnel and a county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man attending Biggs at the scene told investigators he brought him from his home on Beaver Creek Road and called 911, after he found Biggs unresponsive.

At the home on Beaver Creek Road, court documents said troopers discovered human blood and a bullet casing on the back porch and in another room. Witnesses who lived at the home told investigators they were there in the events leading up to Biggs’ death.

According to court documents, witnesses said Jeremi Kincaid, 27, of Marlinton, started arguing with Biggs after arriving at the home. They told troopers they heard shots fired and Kincaid was seen holding a gun and left.

When interviewed by investigators, Kincaid said he and Biggs were involved in ‘drama’ leading up to the evening. He claimed Biggs approached him in the back of the home when a shot was fired. Kincaid said he then drew his revolver and fired several shots at Biggs before leaving with his gun and Biggs’ gun. He then told investigators he disposed of both guns in different parts of Marlinton. Kincaid later led troopers to the exact spots where he left the guns. Both of them were recovered by West Virginia State Police.

Kincaid was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He is in Central Regional Jail with no bond.