Marquee Cinema set will reopen theater on June 12

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you missed buttered popcorn and watching a new movie on the big screen, you’ll have the opportunity watch one soon.

Marquee Cinema announced on their Facebook page that they are re-opening their Beckley theater. Their first movie back will be shown on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Governor Justice announced a couple weeks ago that movie theaters can open starting June 5th.

People who wish to see a movie at the theater are encouraged to practice social distancing. Extra cleaning measures will also be implemented in between showings.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.