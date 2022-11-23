BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For families who want to opt out of the gridiron action after their Thanksgiving Day feast, a Beckley theater manager has the answer.

Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza is open on Thanksgiving Day, General Manager Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Armstrong added movies have a way of adding to the magic of the holiday season, a tradition many families enjoy on Thanksgiving.

“The films are great,” Armstrong said. “The line-up is usually great, and a lot of people have kind of made us their tradition, to stop in here and watch a film and just kind of enjoy some popcorn together and have some laughs, or cries, or scares. And we’re happy to be here to do that for everybody.”

He said Marquee Cinemas will be open on Christmas Day, for those who have made holiday cinemas their tradition.