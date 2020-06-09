Marquee Cinemas implements social distancing and cleaning guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Marquee Cinemas will open in Beckley on Friday, June 12, 2020, but things will look a little different.

Staff are asking customers to use cards as much as possible, instead of cash. Their show times will be spread out to allow time for employees to sanitize and clean.

Jacob Armstrong is the General Manager of the cinema in Beckley.

“We’ve always been a superior kind of provider for entertainment to everyone around us, Marquee Cinemas. I think folks are finally itching, they are finally ready to come back out and be entertained in a way that only we can provide. And we are ready to do that in a safe and social distancing way,” said Armstrong.

They also installed hand sanitizing stations around the theater. Seats will be restricted in the theaters to practice social distancing.