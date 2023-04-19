Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A fun summer treat returns to theaters!

Marquee Cinema in Beckley announces the return of the free summer movie series.

This summer, they will feature a showcase of numerous children’s movies including Minions, Tom & Jerry, and even Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The event starts on June 20th and runs until August 9th. Every Tuesday and Wednesday they will feature a free movie showcase at 9:30 in the morning.

Here is the full list and dates: