Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A fun summer treat returns to theaters!
Marquee Cinema in Beckley announces the return of the free summer movie series.
This summer, they will feature a showcase of numerous children’s movies including Minions, Tom & Jerry, and even Clifford the Big Red Dog.
The event starts on June 20th and runs until August 9th. Every Tuesday and Wednesday they will feature a free movie showcase at 9:30 in the morning.
Here is the full list and dates:
- June 20th and 21st – ‘Sonic 2’ and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
- June 27th and 28th – ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ and ‘League of Super Pets’
- July 4th and 5th – ‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘Tom & Jerry’
- July 11th and 12th – ‘Paws of Fury’ and ‘Boss Baby’
- July 18th and 19th – ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ and ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’
- July 25th and 26th – ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ and ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
- August 1st and 2nd – ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ and ‘Mummies’
- August 8th and 9th – ‘Space Jam: The New Legacy’ and ‘The Amazing Maurice’