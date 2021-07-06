Marquee Cinemas shows free movies for kids

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Free movies for kids is underway at the Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

The theater offers free movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30. The movies shown are rated between PG and PG-13. Admission is free for everyone, not just kids. The General Manager for Marquee Cinema, Jacob Armstrong, said it is a great chance for families to get back to movie theaters after they reopened.

“These free summer movies that are generally a great way for folks to get out of the house a little early, wake up a little early, get out and do something fun with your kids,” said Jacob Armstrong.

The free movie program ends on August 4, 2021.

