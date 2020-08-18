Marquee Cinemas to reopen theaters across four states Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The coronavirus pandemic may be a show stopper. But Friday, August 21, 2020, Marquee Cinemas theaters across West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee are getting a reboot.

One of them, the Beckley Galleria Plaza location, originally reopened in June, when movie theaters were given such permission from the Justice administration. Marquee closed all locations again in July due to what they call “a shift in new releases.”

Jacob Armstrong is the general manager for the Marquee Cinemas Beckley Galleria Plaza location.

“The film industry… stopped releasing films for a while [and] all the movie theaters across the country hit a dry spot,” Armstrong said.

But with new flicks now ready to premiere on the big screen, the theater is ready to bring back movie lovers, while keeping safety a top priority. Among those protocols are thorough cleaning and sanitizing, and required masks for both staff and patrons.

“We’re wiping all high contact surfaces, very frequently,” Armstrong said. “Almost after every sale, everything is going to be sanitized… door handles, bathrooms, handrails in auditoriums, things like that.”

As for social distancing in the theaters themselves, the ticketing system will not allow anyone to be seated within six feet of your party, which applies to the same row, the row in front, and the row behind.

“We’ve reduced seating capacities… so you don’t have to worry about heading into a big, sold-out auditorium with a bunch of people around you,” Armstrong said.

New releases will hit the big screens for the first time in four months, but classic blockbusters will also be shown to help people reminisce about a night out at the movies.

“See those on the big screen,” Armstrong said. “Because it’s not really something you get to do a whole lot.”

Showtime begins 3 p.m. Friday with the first viewing of Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. Ticket prices at the Beckley Galleria location will remain the same, but they have Family Day every Tuesday, which provides discounts for parents and kids looking to catch a movie there. You can view showtimes and purchase tickets here.