Marshall, Mountwest agree to offer joint aviation degree

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College agreed to offer a joint degree program for aviation maintenance technicians.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert and Mountwest President Keith Cotroneo announced the creation of the applied sciences associate degree in a statement.

The statement said the schools, along with the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington, are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop the program in which students would earn the two-year degree along with FAA certifications in airframe and powerplant maintenance.

Gilbert said up to 75 students will be accepted into the program in the first year.

Marshall also is working with Charleston’s Yeager Airport to develop a four-year aviation education program for prospective pilots.

