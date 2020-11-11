Marshall University commemorates 50th anniversary of plane crash with posthumous degrees

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — This year, Nov. 14, 2020 marks 50 years since the tragic 1970 Marshall University plane crash. Among the 75 lives lost were Thundering Herd players, coaches, staff, boosters and flight crew members.

Several events are planned to remember the lives lost half a century ago.

Marshall will honor each student that lost their life in the crash with a posthumous degree. Each degree will be in that student’s field of study with their projected graduation date.

The event, held in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, will begin Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the indoor event will be invite-only with masks required.

The 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony is to be held the following day on the plaza at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon, the Thundering Herd football team will take on Middle Tennessee State University in Huntington. All 75 people who died in the crash will be honored in a variety of ways, including a moment of silence before kickoff.

Livestream information on the day of each event can be found on www.marshall.edu/neverforget.