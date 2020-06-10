Marshall University employees continue phased return to work

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University says its employees are continuing to return to their workplaces on the university’s campuses and at its centers in southern West Virginia.

The second phase of the return began this week, and the school welcomed up to 50% of workers back. The plan was developed to address protocols stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The four-phase plan began May 26.

The last phase is set for July 6, when up to 100% of the school’s department personnel will be back on site.

