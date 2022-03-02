HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Just over five-thousand miles separate West Virginia and Ukraine, but impact of the war hits close to home. Professors at Marshall University, many of whom have ties to Ukraine, took a moment to answer student questions about the war and provide a deeper perspective.

“I am devastated, I am gutted by this war in Ukraine,” Dr. Kateryna Schray said.

Schray grew up in a Ukrainian community just outside of Philadelphia and just like one million other Ukrainian Americans, she is watching the war closely. Schray is an English Professor at Marshall University.

She hosted a panel discussion with three other professors to explain the events overseas to students and the impact it has on Ukrainians across the world and what it could mean for the future.

“Ukrainians can not concede of going back to the days where your father can be taken outside and shot in the middle of the night or your mother gets sent to a re-education camp because your kindergartner inadvertently said something about her to the teacher and it got reported as being against the government,” Schray said.

Other Professors explained the history behind Ukraine and Russia’s relationship and the significance of a unified response against Russia’s actions across the world. Dr. Victor Fet was born in Ukraine and educated in Russia. He said the world needs to take action to address Russia’s invasion.

“Immediate ceasefire, unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops including Crimea and Donbas, of course international war crime tribunal and demilitarization and de-nazification of Russia.” Fet said.

Marshall University also held a candlelight vigil for Ukraine Wednesday evening.