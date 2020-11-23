Masks could create challenges for police on Black Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Black Friday is a popular day for shopping, but it is also a common day for crime.

Lt. Dave Allard with Beckley Police said crimes of opportunity, like theft, spike on Black Friday.

This year, people will be wearing masks. Typically, when someone commits a crime on a shopper, they might have the opportunity to provide a description of the culprit; however, masks will make that more difficult this year.

“It will complicate things. It will make it harder to identify people, not being able to see their face. So, that’s something we have to take into account this year,” Allard said.

Allard said it always good to look at other defining characteristics like height, weight, and clothing. If something seems suspicious, say something to store employees or call local police.