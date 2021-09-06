Schools adjust mask guidelines amid rising COVID-19 cases

MERCER & WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– As COVID cases rise around the state, schools are determining if students should go back to wearing masks in the classroom.

Masks for Wyoming County Schools will be determined at a Board of Education meeting tomorrow evening at 6:00 pm. This is after a previous decision that allowed parents to choose whether or not their children would wear a mask in school.

Mercer County Schools has decided to base their mask rules on the DHHR’s County Alert System every Sunday. Since Mercer County is in the red this week, students and staff are required to wear masks at all times except during breakfast and lunch.

Parents of Wyoming County Schools say there will be a protest against a potential mask mandate.