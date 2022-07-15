LETART, WV (WOWK) — The Felman Production plant in Mason County, West Virginia, will increase employee wages amidst nationwide inflation, the company announced on Tuesday.

Feldman Production is a West Virginia-based producer of ferrosilicomanganese, an element that increases the strength of steel and improves the safety of the end product.

The company’s wage increases range from 7.5% to 12.1% across various bargaining units.

The increases come after a labor agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) and Local Union No. 5171.

The previous labor agreement between Felman Production and USW was set to expire in September 2023. The new agreement now extends the expiration to September 2024.

“We are pleased to have successfully negotiated this agreement with the USW,” said Vitaliy Anosov, Plant Manager at Felman Production. “The increased cost of living across the country has been burdensome for workers all across the country, and we are happy to support our employees in the current economic situation.”