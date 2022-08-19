FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Master Gardeners of the Greenbrier Valley have their little slice of heaven in full bloom at the State fair of West Virginia.

“We have a perennial garden, a herb garden, a children’s garden, a vegetable garden,” said Master Gardener Willa Izzo.

The garden was started 19 years ago and takes 45 different master gardeners to tend to its ever-growing size. Izzo said what makes this garden special is they are all plants that are able to be grown in the climate right here in the Mountain State.

“We don’t have anything exotic or hard to grow or foreign or whatever, they’re all easy,” Izzo added.

Izzo told 59News each gardener has their strong suit from the blossoming flowers, to the fairy gardens, to the vegetables and more! Master gardeners are also available to share their expertise for those looking to start their own gardens at home.