HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams met with other mayors in Washington, D.C., to discuss how to address current issues in United States cities and towns.

Mayor Williams says he brought up issues affecting Huntington, West Virginia, such as homelessness, drug-related problems, and public safety.

“The one problem that we have is that we have a lot of support services here, but right now we don’t have enough housing to be able to place people in,” Mayor Williams says. “What I learned is that there are some investors that are looking to go into communities to build the housing, and then the community be in a position to be able to provide the support services.”

The mayor also says the area can expect more growth in the near future both downtown and going toward the Guyandotte area.

“The beauty of being in a small community is we can identify faster what works, quicker what doesn’t, and sooner how to fix it. And that’s how we’ve become known as the city of solutions,” Mayor Williams says.

He says as Huntington incorporates some of the new changes, he will continue to work on the city’s infrastructure.