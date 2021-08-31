Mayor of Beckley gives update on incoming Fruits of Labor shop, replacing Zen’s Cafe

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another Fruits of Labor location is about to open up in Southern West Virginia.

A building on Neville Street in Beckley, which used to house Zen’s Café and Cheers, is now empty and was recently purchased by the city. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the main floor will be the Fruits of Labor shop, and they will turn the ground floor into an internet café

The city is working on repairs for the building and plans to close on the sale of the building the week of August 31st.

“We’ll close on the building in the next day or so; we said September 1st was our target date. The building has been vacated now by a bar that was located in the basement or ground floor of the building,” said Rappold.

Rappold said he expects the new Fruits of Labor location to open in about a month. Fruits of Labor is an organization that gives assistance with job training to people in addiction recovery.