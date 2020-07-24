McDowell County BOE releases back to school plans

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Board of Education released a calendar with plans for the month of September. The calendar was released on Friday, July 24, 2020.

The school year will start with a two-week phase in model for grades 1-12.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, students with the last names A-K will start in-person classes, while students with the last names L-Z begin their classes online. On Thursday, September 10, 2020, students with the last names A-K will move to online classes and students L-Z will be in school.

Those who chose Option 2 (virtual school), classes will begin on Monday, September 8, 2020. No students will be in school on Friday, September 18, 2020. That day will be a blended learning day.

Children in Pre-K and Kindergarten will begin classes on Monday, September 21, 2020. Students with last name A-K will begin in-person classes, while names with L-Z will start online learning. On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 children with the last names A-K will switch to online learning, and kids with the last name L-Z will be in school. Pre-K students will not have classes on Fridays.

