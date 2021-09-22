McDowell County Commission on Aging to host walking challenge

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Mcdowell County Commission on Aging is hosting a walking competition for the month of October in an effort to encourage everyone to get out and stay active moving into the fall.

The event is co-sponsored by the HOPE Coalition and Marshall University. Individuals, families, and small groups can sign up and track their minutes walking or being active each week. Shanitia Evans is the special projects coordinator. She told 59News the challenge is open to all ages and activity levels.

“The limit is up to the family or individual,” Evans said. “It starts October 1st through the 31st and you can walk anywhere you want to. We just want to get people out and moving and healthy again.”

There is still time to register, you can head to the McDowell County Commission on Aging’s Facebook page to find the link to register. Prizes will be awarded to the top three walkers.