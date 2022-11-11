WELCH, WV (WVNS)– A local town in our area continues a Veterans Day Tradition.

The town of Welch held its 104th Veterans Day Parade. The parade was put on by the town and the American Legion Post 8.

Organizations from all over the area came to show their support for veterans who fought for our freedom. The parade featured a twenty-one-gun salute and a flag-folding ceremony.

Bob McKinney, the Chaplin at the American Legion Post 8 said it’s an honor to put this on every year.

“We still have a good number and good participation so it’s great how they support the veterans in this town and this county,” said McKinney.

McKinney added he was glad to see the weather did not keep everyone from enjoying the parade