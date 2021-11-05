McDowell County deputies make arrest after allegedly finding drugs, guns

BISHOP, WV (WVNS) – – A McDowell County man was arrested on Thursday, November 4 after deputies said he was caught with meth and other drugs.

Dustin Dale was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving and transferring stolen goods and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said they found meth and suboxone after issuing a search warrant in the Bishop area of McDowell County.

Dale was arraigned and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is waiting to be taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.