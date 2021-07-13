McDowell County Deputy on paid leave after domestic violence claims

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — A deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department has been suspended amidst domestic violence claims.

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, several calls were made to 911, but the caller hung up. After attempts to reach the person, the McDowell County 911 Center pinged the phone to the Avondale area, at the home of Deputy Kevin Shelton.

Cpl. D. G. Pierson said shortly after that, he received a call at the Welch detachment of WV State Police from Shelton, asking if he had received any calls on him. Deputy Shelton allegedly told the trooper that everything was okay. However, Cpl. Pierson said he could hear a woman in the background, who was saying she was not okay. The woman allegedly told the trooper that Shelton hit her, and she was leaving.

The woman later met with Cpl. Pierson and reportedly told him that Deputy Shelton was drunk when he hit her during an argument. She told police she called 911, but Shelton allegedly told her to hang up the phone. The woman’s lip was swollen that night, and her lip had dried blood on it, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WVNS.

McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said Deputy Shelton is now on paid suspension until the investigation is complete.

If he did do that, it will not be tolerated. McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy

Shelton is charged with one count of domestic battery. The case is now under investigation by First Sergeant J. K. Cooper.