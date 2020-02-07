McDowell County feels damage from high waters

BERWIND, WV (WVNS) — High waters were rushing into streets, carrying debris down to people’s homes.

For some residents of McDowell County, like Deborah Dishman, they were prepared for the waters to reach the bottom of their home

“As long as it doesn’t get in the basement,” Dishman explained.

McDowell County declared a State of Emergency after multiple days of heavy rain turned into major flooding. Many people were stuck in their homes due to high water on the roads. Rex Crawford worried heavy rain like this would come. The bridge that connects the road to the hollow he lives in is old and not as sturdy. It was being slammed with roaring waters and tree branches.

“I’m afraid one day with these high waters coming up with this bridge, it will just carry it out. Or somebody will be going across with the water coming up and the whole thing will just move,” said Crawford.

And if that bridge does fall apart, it will leave him and his neighbors stranded. Most people were waiting in their homes, hoping it doesn’t get too bad.

“Where we’re where at. Can’t go that way, can’t go up the road. Can’t go down the road. So we’re where we’re at,” Dishman said.