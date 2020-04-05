McDowell County Health Department confirms first positive COVID-19 case

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Health Department confirmed the county’s first positive COVID-19 case.

The department said the person had known risk factors related to travel and has been under quarantine since returning home, where they are now recovering.

Officials are working diligently to identify additional people who may have had contact with this individual. They also said with this being the county’s first positive case, they want to reiterate the importance of proper handwashing and social distancing.