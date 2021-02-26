McDowell County Health Department to host COVID-19 clinics every Friday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — People in McDowell County took another step in fighting COVID-19. Many went to the National Guard Armory in Welch to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, February 26, 2021.

JJ Rose is the Health Director at the McDowell County Health Department. He said getting more people vaccinated should help stop the spread of new variants of COVID-19.

“And the other thing is the faster we get people vaccinated, we are hoping to avoid the variants that are out there because as you know each time a person is infected with the COVID-19, that is another chance for it to mutate,” Rose stated.

Rodney Smith is a resident of McDowell. He was one of the people who showed up to receive his vaccine on Friday.

“I think it is going to make it better, it will be a little bit safer and we can get back to normal sooner,” Smith said.



Rose said they were prepared to give out 500 doses Friday. They plan to host clinics every Friday. If you are interested in making an appointment, click here.