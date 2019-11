WASHINGTON DC (WVNS)-- U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Amy Klobuchar (D.Minn) introduced the Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2019. The senators announced the act to try and help expedite access to cardiac and pulmonary services.

"Cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation are shown to reduce the number of deaths from these diseases and improve quality of life, but not nearly enough patients, especially those in the rural and under served areas, are receiving these services," Sen. Capito stated.