McDowell County Pharmacist saves woman’s life in parking lot

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — John Latocha is Pharmacist at Flat Iron Drug Store in McDowell County. His day started like any other, but it would end with him saving someone’s life.

While working at the Flat Iron, he noticed someone had become unresponsive while waiting in the parking lot to pick up their prescriptions. He jumped into action and tried to revive her.

“Just basically tried to keep the person alive, conscious, heart beat and that was about it on there,” Latocha said. “And then finally we decided’ with the person’s consent, to take them to the hospital in the back of a police car.”

Latocha stayed in the police car to continue giving care to the woman as they rushed to the hospital. He said his background as an EMT helped him prepared for this situation.

“I used to be a volunteer EMT in Marion County and used to be a volunteer fireman, so I’ve had the training, so I know what to do,” Latocha said. “I’m not going to freeze. I’m going to run up to them and render what kind of assistance you can.”

The woman is expected to recover. Latocha said he was just doing what he thought was right and he is glad he could help.