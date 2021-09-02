McDowell County Schools releases schedule changes amid transportation issues

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– McDowell County Schools recently released their new bus plan and school times for the rest of the school year.

The official Facebook page released a post detailing the new plan to residents.

“Due to the increased number of students returning to on-campus instruction and to reduce the number of students on buses, we will start the revised schedule on Tuesday, September 7,” the release said.

All Elementary schools start at 7:30 am and end at 2:30 pm. All Secondary schools start at 9:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. Southside K-8 follows the elementary school schedule.

New bus schedules will be posted to the McDowell County Schools website on Monday, September 6.

For specific questions, contact the Office of Transportation at 304-436-6142.

