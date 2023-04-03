WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the department is investigating a death that happened in the Beartown area on March 31, 2023.

The department is asking anyone with information or video surveillance from that area between the evening hours of March 31 and the early morning hours of April 1 to contact their office at (304) 436- 8523.

This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited. Stick with 59News as we learn more.